Service Excellence To Be Highlighted October 3-8

A virtual panel discussion on ‘Service Excellence in the Public Sector’ will be held during National Customer Service Week, to be observed from October 3 to 8.

The Week begins with a church service at Webster Memorial Church in Kingston on Sunday, October 3, followed by the panel discussion on Monday, October 4.

The Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Division (PSTMD), Office of the Cabinet, has partnered with the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) to celebrate Service Excellence in Jamaica, under the theme ‘You…Me…We Got the Power of Service Excellence’.

Speaking at a recent virtual media launch of National Customer Service Week 2021, Director General of the PSTMD, Veniece Pottinger-Scott, said the discussion will be about “moving past the talk to practical action to transforming the service culture in the public sector.”

She added that the event will also highlight modes of modernisation and transformation in the public sector as well as initiatives and practical solutions implemented by some entities to meet the changing needs of customers, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Pottinger-Scott pointed out that the Week provides an opportunity for the public to learn more about the myriad public-sector initiatives aimed at creating improved customer experiences.

She noted that the PSTMD has been working with government ministries, departments and agencies to transition how services are delivered in the public sector.

“We have found that the use of technologies, new techniques and employing motivation and innovation can achieve greater efficiency in service delivery for our customers,” she said, adding that the PSTMD is working hard to achieve its motto – k ‘Better Services. Better Workforce. Better Institutions’.

The Director General argued that service excellence requires an integrated approach that incorporates improvements in technologies and staff training.

“So, the PSTMD is certainly excited about service week, and we have already begun to mobilise our stakeholders around the various activities for the week,” she said.