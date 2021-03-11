SERHA To Get 175 New Hospital Beds

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is to be provided with 175 new hospital beds.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of the award of a $70.89-million contract to Advance Procurement Limited to supply and install the beds. SERHA comprises public health facilities in St. Catherine, St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (March 10).

Minister Williams informed that Cabinet also gave approval for the award of three contracts for the provision of public relations services for the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) in the United States of America (Lot 1), in Canada (Lot 2) and United Kingdom, Ireland, Nordic region (Lot 3) for a three-year period beginning April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024.

For Lot 1, a contract amounting to US$2.5 million will go to the Lou Hammond Group; for Lot 2, there is a US$408,000 contract for Fever Pitch Marketing Communications Incorporated; and Lot 3 is contracted to Four Communications Limited in the sum of US$612,000.