SERHA Gets Donation of Medical Supplies

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has benefited from a donation of medical supplies and equipment valued at more than $5 million, which will support the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the health region.

The items, procured through private donation from Jamaica-born doctor and philanthropist based in the United States, Dr. Pete Williams, were handed over by local charity Good Samaritan Inn (GSI), during a ceremony at the entity’s Geffrard Place address in St. Andrew on Tuesday (November 3).

They include two vital signs monitors, one compression pump, one defibrillator, one phototherapy unit, one heat lamp, five humidifiers, 14 lockable medication cabinets, 11 medical maternity bassinets, 35 blood pressure cuffs, three boxes of patient wrist bands and one infant examination table and scale.

Another shipment of supplies is expected to arrive in the island shortly.

Regional Director, SERHA, Maureen Golding, in expressing gratitude for the items said they will enhance the quality of care provided by facilities in the region.

“It is with great pleasure that I accept these donated items not just on behalf of SERHA but also on behalf of our patients, who will benefit, and our staff, who will be using these equipment. We, in the health sector are operating in an extraordinary time. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the conversation, and we need support and welcome the partnership,” she said.

Ms. Golding said SERHA is the largest of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ four regional health authorities, serving nearly half of the population. SERHA administrates the delivery of healthcare services to the residents of St. Catherine, St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew.

Director of the GSI and the GSI Foundation, Gavin Lowe, said that the charity is honoured to assist in the execution of the philanthropic gesture and stands ready to support the country’s health sector in any way it can in the fight against COVID-19.

“We live in a world where we cannot stand alone. We have to collaborate and cooperate with each other [and] anything that we can do to assist we are always willing to help,” he said.

Mr. Lowe said that the charity enjoys a strong partnership with SERHA, which will be further strengthened as preparations are being finalised for the handover of operations of the GSI Health Centre to the Kingston and St. Andrew Health Department.

The clinic has three medical examination rooms and four dental rooms. It is equipped with an X-ray machine.

Additionally, refurbishing work is being completed at the charity’s location to house SERHA’s Child Guidance Clinic.