Senator Samuda says he is ready to continue serving

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, says he is ready to continue serving Jamaica in the role.

Senator Samuda was among the 14 Government Ministers sworn in at King’s House on Sunday (September 13).

This is the Minister’s second round, as he was first appointed as a Minister without Portfolio in the Security Ministry on February 17.

Speaking with JIS News after being sworn in, Senator Samuda said he takes his responsibility very seriously.

“It’s an important role; one I take very seriously. I am thankful to the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve. National Security has been one of our greatest challenges over the last three to four decades. If you can make a dent in some of the issues and make Jamaicans safer, then there can be no greater service,” the Minister said.

Senator Samuda also hopes the impact he will make this term will be of significant benefit to all Jamaicans.

“The main impact I want to make is to make Jamaicans safer. I intend to work with the Portfolio Minister, [Hon. Dr. Horace] Chang, day in, day out, and improve the systems we have here to ensure that the men and women of the security forces have all the tools that they require, certainly from a policy perspective and a resource standpoint,” he said.