Senator Hill Leads Business Mission to Guyana

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is leading a delegation of local public and private-sector interests on a business mission to Georgetown, Guyana.

The mission, from October 2 to October 7, will include scheduled engagements with relevant government entities, senior government officials and business-to-business (B2B) meetings to explore opportunities with approximately 45 targeted potential business partners in Guyana.

Details were shared during a briefing to inform local businesses of the opportunities in Guyana ahead of the visit.

Jamaica and Guyana have experienced very good bilateral relations over the years, dating as far back as July 1973 with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas and more recently with the planned reactivation of the Guyana-Jamaica Joint Commission in 2018.

Senator Hill said: “With both our nations currently experiencing economic growth, strategically, there are many mutual benefits to be explored on this mission to Guyana, where regional collaboration and partnership will be central to the business engagements of the mission.”

He noted that key areas for collaboration include agribusiness, financial services, infrastructure, manufacturing and professional services, adding that “the mission will cement business-to-business partnerships that will drive cross-border transactions in both investments and trade, of mutual benefit to Jamaica and Guyana”.

The composition of the delegation will complement the key areas of focus for the mission to Guyana.

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), an agency of MIIC, will provide support to the Ministry on the mission.

President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards, shared that “this mission is outcome-oriented, ensuring that focus is given to enable tangible benefits through strong business matchmaking activities to seal revenue opportunities for the future. The great regional challenge for 2022 is to consolidate the economic recovery of the region and lay the foundation for more inclusive inter-Caribbean growth”.

The mission includes 22 Jamaican entities and more than 30 persons, largely from the private sector, along with the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) and the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC), which is present in 10 CARICOM countries, including Guyana.

JANAAC has accredited four laboratories with the intention to continue collaborating with Guyanese stakeholders to accredit all its labs.

Additionally, private-sector entity National Commercial Bank (NCB) Capital Markets Limited will provide sponsorship for the mission.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer at the NCB Capital Markets Limited, Steven Gooden, said: “This mission to Guyana is indicative of the kind of public-private-sector engagements needed to drive nation-building and grow the Jamaican economy. Ultimately, the commercial benefits will be widespread. Collaboration with our Guyanese counterparts will also enhance commerce, investments, and trade in the Caribbean.”

He added that “NCB Capital Markets Limited is delighted to play a part in this undertaking and looks forward to the significant benefits it will yield for both regions”.

During the session, Senator Hill, emphasised the urgent need for export and regional trade to drive economic growth for Jamaica and Guyana, noting that participants should continuously look beyond the shores of Jamaica to market goods and services across the globe.