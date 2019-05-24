Senator Charles Tours Housing Agency Projects in St. James

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says several housing and infrastructure developments now under way in St. James are aimed at improving the lives of residents and safeguarding their welfare.

The projects are being spearheaded by the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) in the communities of Flower Hill, Green Pond, Norwood, and Rose Heights, among other areas.

The engagements include the development of roads and water facilities, in addition to houses.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says several housing and infrastructure developments now under way in St. James are aimed at improving the lives of residents and safeguarding their welfare.

The projects are being spearheaded by the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) in the communities of Flower Hill, Green Pond, Norwood, and Rose Heights, among other areas.

The engagements include the development of roads and water facilities, in addition to houses.

Senator Charles, who visited several of the communities along with personnel from the Ministry and HAJ to assess the progress of the works, told JIS News that the undertaking also forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance the citizens’ safety and security.

“What we want to ensure is that we have the completion of all of our projects… . We are highly focused on implementing in a sustainable way. We are maximising the use of every single dollar for the taxpayers in this country. We want to make sure that whatever we do is done with the right sense of connecting the dots,” he added.

To this end, Senator Charles said the HAJ projects will focus on providing water access in light of the drought being experienced in sections of Jamaica.

He assured that the Ministry will “continue our conversation with the community members and continue to do our assessments”, to ensure that investments in government projects are maximised.

The Minister advised that similar tours are planned for communities in Trelawny and St. Ann, where HAJ projects are ongoing.

He also used the opportunity to laud the HAJ, which he said “is doing some good work”, while noting that “they have articulated to me the need for more to be done”.

“But I must applaud all of those hard-working members of the HAJ for the work they have been doing so for. What I saw today means that significant work has been done and is being done. My goal is just to make sure that we continue to implement in a timely manner and that whatever we do is done with a thought of sustainability,” Senator Charles added.

HAJ is a wholly owned, self-funding government entity that falls under the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation in the Office of the Prime Minister.