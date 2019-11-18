Senator Charles Emphasizes the Importance of Home Ownership

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., is encouraging Jamaicans who do not own a home, to take advantage of the opportunities initiated by the Government to make home acquisition easier.

Among these, he says, are the reduction in National Housing Trust (NHT) rates and increase in loan capacity, and widening of the income eligibility band.

“Now is the time for you to take the chance [and] invest your money in your own home,” Minister Charles emphasised.

He was speaking with JIS News, following the handing over of 374 housing solutions at the Winchester Housing Development in Green Island, Hanover, on November 14.

Senator Charles noted that owning a home “is essential to your value, your life, [and] to your own existence”, adding that “it is one of the most important things you can ever do, and the opportunities have never been better.”

He said the Government, through the NHT, has embarked on a new paradigm designed to heighten home ownership.

This, the Minister pointed out, “represents a partnership” with developers “in our thrust to ensure that we increase access”.

“We now have in place the guaranteed purchasing programme and the assistance in terms of the greater partnership in ensuring that your development is successful and where we are able to work together to satisfy the huge demand for housing in Jamaica,” he reiterated.

The Minister reminded developers that “measures have been put in place to make it easier for you to take the risk to start your own development… in Jamaica”.

Against this background, Senator Charles encouraged developers to utilise the measures that the Government has implemented in good faith and for the benefit of the people of Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the Winchester housing development solutions, which are priced as low as $4.99 million, are among the most affordable now available.

“The quality and cost are such, where, there was never a doubt that phase one would go quickly. They will also have no problem selling phase two where cost, quality and an integrated approach will also be the order of the day,” Senator Charles added.