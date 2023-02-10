Senate Approves Motion to Continue Work Commenced in 2022/23 During New Parliamentary Year

The Senate, on Friday (February 10), approved a Motion that will empower it to continue work on several pieces of legislation during the 2023/24 Parliamentary Year.
These include the Trademark Amendment Rules and the Segregated Accounts Companies Act 2023, as well as several Private Members Motions.
The Motion will also enable several committees appointed, to continue their deliberations on key matters during the upcoming year.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Leader of Government Business in the Upper House, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, piloted the Motion, which was supported by Opposition members, during the Senate’s final sitting for the 2022/23 Parliamentary year at Gordon House.
“Be it resolved, with reference to the Sessional Select, Joint Select and Select Committees, which are appointed in the current session of Parliament, and where these Committees have not completed their deliberations, that in the new session of Parliament, this Honourable Senate be empowered to enable these committees to proceed with the issues referred to them from the stage reached before prorogation,” Minister Johnson Smith stated.
She advised that the Committees’ composition will remain unchanged, except where necessary by further motion taken and approved by the Senate.
“And be it further resolved, with reference to the matters (pieces of legislation) identified… which are included in the order of business in this session of Parliament, but for which deliberations have not been completed, that in the new session of Parliament, the Senate be empowered to proceed with them from the stage reached before prorogation,” Senator Johnson Smith added.
The Ceremonial Opening of Parliament for fiscal year 2023/24 takes place on Tuesday, February 14 at Gordon House, beginning at 11:00 a.m.