Second Phase of Drain Cleaning in Corporate Area to Begin Soon

Story Highlights The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is set to begin its second phase of drain-cleaning activities shortly in several communities across the Corporate Area.

Under this phase, critical drains in communities in 19 divisions of the Municipality will be cleaned. Already, under phase one, drains have been cleaned in communities in 21 divisions.

Speaking to journalists following today’s (Aug. 14) sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Mayor of Kingston, Senator, Councillor Delroy Williams, said approximately $70 million will be spent for both phases.



“Usually that’s not enough, but we have to be strategic in terms of ensuring that the drains that are critical are cleaned first and then we move to other drains that still affect the movement of flood waters,” he said.

The meeting was held at the Corporation’s Church Street offices in downtown Kingston.

Councillor Williams urged Councillors to submit the names of drains that are in need of cleaning in their divisions before the end of the week.

“If you have drains in your divisions that people have been speaking to you about or you see the need for cleaning, please ensure that you send in those letters before the end of the week,” he emphasised.

The annual cleaning programme seeks to reduce flooding.