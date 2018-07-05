SDF Gets More Than $128 Million to Upgrade Sports Facilities

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, CD, MP + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, CD, MP Story Highlights A sum of 128,608,000 has been allocated to the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) for upgrading of the nation’s sports facilities.

A sum of 128,608,000 has been allocated to the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) for upgrading of the nation’s sports facilities.

The objective is to sustain the country’s high level of performance in sport by retrofitting and improving the infrastructure to create the right environment for training and development.

“The works will see improvement to the National Stadium, the layout of synthetic basketball courts and upgrading of fields across the country,” said Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

She was making her contribution to the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 3.

Ms. Grange informed that $48 million has been allocated to Independence Park Limited to fund access to sports facilities by national teams.

These include netball, basketball, aquatics, track and field, gymnastics, badminton, taekwondo, volleyball, table tennis and rugby.

Ms. Grange told the House that 44 national sports associations/federations will benefit from a subvention of $189 million in total this year.