SDC’s Role in Guiding Jamaica’s Youth Underscored

The Social Development Commission (SDC) is deemed to have a pivotal role to play in helping to divert young people from getting involved in illicit activities.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says a number of criminal activities islandwide are being perpetrated by teenagers, noting that meaningful youth engagement by the SDC is needed to help those who can be rescued.

“What we are confronted with as a country is no longer criminals who are in the late 20s, 30s and 40s; those criminals don’t exist anymore. What exists now are young men and women, 13, 14 and 15 [years old]. The SDC has a role to play, because those who we can save, we need to save them,” Mr. McKenzie emphasised.

He was speaking at the SDC’s Long Service, Retirement, and Staff Recognition Awards Ceremony at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on October 20.

Mr. McKenzie said the Government will provide the SDC with the requisite resources to strengthen the agency’s efforts to decrease the prevalence of criminal activity amongst youth.

The SDC works with stakeholders in Jamaica’s 775 communities to advance sport, social, cultural, and economic development.

“The SDC… has to take a critical look at what it is you can do, as an organisation, to save a generation of young people who are going down the path of destruction, and as community officers, this Government will never allow a dollar or two dollars to prevent you from engaging and steering them away from that path of destruction,” Minister McKenzie stated.

He further charged the agency to utilise the island’s community centres to implement transformational activities targeting the youth.

Mr. McKenzie said several community centres have been left idle or taken over by various groups and, as such, challenged the SDC to reclaim those facilities so they can be used for their intended purpose of serving citizens.

“[These] community centres have to become more relevant now. I want to challenge you [SDC] to go beyond what you have done, because there is a lot more that the organisation can do.

Persons who work in communities that have… community centres… [These] were built to engage communities,” the Minister emphasised.

Seventy-nine individuals were awarded for distinguished service to the SDC, of which 61 were recognised for service of 10 years and more, while 18 were retirees.

Minister McKenzie presented seven members of staff with special awards for exemplary contribution to the agency’s growth.