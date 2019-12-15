SDC Partners with Longville Park to Stage Christmas Event

The Social Development Commission (SDC) will be partnering with the Longville Park Community Development Committee in Clarendon to host a Christmas Tree Lighting Business Exposition and Night Fair, to strengthen participation in local governance and give support to local economic initiatives.

The event will be held on December 15 at the Longville Park Plaza, Longville Park Phase 1, and is a celebration of the community’s 20th anniversary.

One of the features of the day will be a Local Economic Initiative (LEI) Village for small and new businesses in the area.

Businesses and groups will have the opportunity to showcase and market their products, with the potential for partnerships with larger businesses.

“We do this every year, but this is the first time the SDC is coming on board bringing the expo component. We want to drive economic development and use this event to strengthen the governance framework in the community.

Each community-based organisation will be given the opportunity to make a presentation on what they do.

After this event, we expect to see an increase in the membership and participation in these groups,” SDC Clarendon Parish Manager, Baldvin McKenzie, told JIS News.

There will also be a Health and Wellness Village where residents can benefit from HIV tests, blood pressure and sugar checks from the Clarendon Health Department.

Eye examinations will be done by Courts Optical, and the National Council on Drug Abuse will provide information on the ills of substance abuse.

The highlight of the day will be the Christmas tree-lighting competition, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Phase 3 Longville Park roundabout.

“The Christmas tree-lighting, judging and road march will take place at the same time. We will be lighting 11 trees at each roundabout, with the marching band taking us from one to the other.

Each tree has its own theme, but all should have something related to the 20th anniversary,” Mr. McKenzie said.

The trees will be judged and the top four announced and awarded in a ceremony at the Longville Park Plaza. The team with the winning tree will be awarded $60,000.00, with the remaining three receiving cash prizes.

The evening’s entertainment will include performances by Chuck Fenda, local artistes and a gospel segment in which all of the community’s churches will participate. There will also be a talent search open to everyone, where the winner is decided by the audience.

There will also be a Food Court and Kiddies Village. For more information, persons can contact the SDC Clarendon office at 876-902-8484.