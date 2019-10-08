Scores Of Residents Turn Out For JIS Day In Ocho Rios, St. Ann

Story Highlights Scores of residents in St. Ann converged in the Ocho Rios Town Centre for the third annual Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Day, which was held on Friday, October 4.

The event, which was spearheaded by the Montego Bay Regional Office, highlighted the Agency’s products and services as well as the offerings of other government entities.

These included the St. Ann Municipal Corporation, Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA), HEART/Trust NTA, Social Development Commission (SDC) St. Ann Office, and the Jamaica Library Service (JLS).

Manager for the JIS Montego Bay Regional Office, Tashion Hewitt Stennett, in underscoring the importance of the Day, said that “as the agency in charge of promoting the policies and programmes of the Government, it is imperative that stakeholders are provided with an outlet to meet the people where they are”.

She also reminded members of the public that they can access the same services provided by the head office in Kingston at the regional office located at 42 B-C Union Street in Montego Bay.

For his part, General Manager of Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, the event’s major sponsor, Kevin Clarke, indicated that the organisation was pleased to sponsor JIS Day, as the agency is considered a valued partner of the resort chain.

He added that the organisation, through its charity arm, the Sandals Foundation, “is a part of the community in many ways”.

“We give back to the environment… we are a part of what Ocho Rios offers, not just in terms of tourism but we are [also] a part of the town planning, the sports and social clubs and just a part of the community in general,” Mr. Clarke further stated.

The event also featured a lunchtime concert with performances by several St. Ann-based schools.

These included Moneague Primary and Junior High, Alderton Primary, Ocho Rios Primary, Brown’s Town Primary, and Steer Town Academy as well as several other local talents.