Scores of Persons Enrol for TAP Residential Coding Course

One hundred persons have successfully enrolled in the 2023 Universal Service Fund (USF) Technology Advancement Programme (TAP) III Residential Coding Course.

The opening ceremony for the initiative will be held on September 1 at the Stony Hill HEART Academy in Kingston.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the USF, Dr. Daniel Dawes, described TAP as a cornerstone in the organisation’s nation-building efforts.

“TAP I and TAP II laid the groundwork by focusing on digitisation, preserving our nation’s invaluable data, and emphasising computer repairs to strengthen our digital infrastructure. Now, TAP III, with its concentration on coding, is preparing our workforce for the global digital economy and fostering innovation,” Dr. Dawes said.

“Collectively, these programmes have not only elevated individual participants, but have also significantly propelled our nation’s technological capabilities and self-reliance into the digital age,” he continued.

TAP is a one-year programme that targets persons between 18 and 29 years of age.

It is designed to equip participants with cutting-edge skills in coding.

Students are also awarded a National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQJ) Certificate of Competence at the end of 12 months, which enhances their employability in the technology industry.

It focuses on the individual growth of its participants and building a community of skilled professionals in Jamaica.

In addition to the hands-on experience, participants receive support from on-site mentors as well as develop critical soft skills such as problem-solving, teamwork and effective communication.

The CEO said participants must approach the programme with an open mind and a hunger to learn.

“The tech world is vast and ever evolving, so continuous learning and adaptability are key. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, seek guidance when needed, and always remember the value of collaboration. Network with peers, share knowledge, and most importantly, believe in your potential. The skills you acquire here can open numerous doors, but it is your passion and perseverance that will determine how far you go,” he advised.

More than 1,600 persons have benefited from TAP since its inception in 2017 and have moved on to joining Jamaica’s robust ICT workforce.

A brainchild of the USF, TAP is offered in partnership with AMBER Innovations Limited and HEART/NSTA Trust.

The USF is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport.

Its mandate is to ensure access to ICT tools that facilitate socio-economic development.