School Gets Computers And Other Supplies From Micro- Financing Solutions

The Grateful Hill Primary and Infant School in St. Catherine has received computers, sanitising equipment, and cleaning products from Micro-Financing Solutions.

Principal of the school, George Moodie, told JIS News that Chairman of the company, Dino Hines, who is a past student, contacted them and offered the donations, adding that the two desktop computers with television monitors, and one laptop will boost the online classes.

“This will assist the process significantly. These instruments will go a far way in aiding our students, and the school will play its part to reach students who have issues with Internet connection,” Mr. Moodie said.

The Principal said that the sanitisers and sanitising machines are timely for the school, and the automatic dispensers are welcomed by the students.

He noted that the company recently sponsored teachers to a spa, awarded scholarships to top students at the school, and gave a $50,000 contribution towards the institution’s upkeep.

“It is wonderful, and we really appreciate it. He left the school at grade 4, and very rarely you see persons reaching out to their primary schools, so we thank them for what they have done,” Mr. Moodie said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hines said the donations are for “the school and the community”, adding that for the past 10 years each New Year’s Day, they have been sponsoring events for children in the area, and for the past two years he decided to help the school.

“That is where my foundation was laid, and the relationship will continue. The next step is to paint a block [at the school] every quarter, making it our special project to revitalise the school, and making it brighter for the students,” he told JIS News.