Tuesday,
September 12, 2023 12:05 pm

Scheduled Network Testing Activities to Impact Some Customers

By: National Water Commission, September 11, 2023
Water
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Senior Design Engineer at the National Water Commission (NWC), Erron Reid (left), makes a point to Deputy Managing Director at M&M Jamaica Limited, Richard Mullings (centre), and Vice President at the National Water Commission (NWC), Garth Jackson, while at the Spanish Town leg of the major NWC improvement project recently.

The Full Story

The National Water Commission is advising that it will be carrying out scheduled network testing activities in some sections of Portmore.

These works will be carried out on Wednesday September 13, 2023 and Thursday, September 14, 2023 respectively.

Work Area

 Date

 Areas to be impacted

 Disruption time
 

Intersection of Old Braeton and

Mc Pherson Drive

  

Wednesday September 13, 2023

  

Old Breaton

  

9:00 am – 2 pm
Along Christian Pen Thursday, September 14, 2023

 

 Christian Pen 9:30 am – 2 pm

Customers are likely to experience low pressure or no water conditions and are being encouraged to store water for use during the period.

The NWC regrets any inconvenience these disruptions may cause and craves the patience and
understanding of its valued customers.

 

Last Updated: September 11, 2023

