Scheduled Network Testing Activities to Impact Some Customers

September 11, 2023
The National Water Commission is advising that it will be carrying out scheduled network testing activities in some sections of Portmore.
These works will be carried out on Wednesday September 13, 2023 and Thursday, September 14, 2023 respectively.
Work Area
Date
Areas to be impacted
Disruption time
Intersection of Old Braeton and
Mc Pherson Drive
Wednesday September 13, 2023
Old Breaton
9:00 am – 2 pm
|Along Christian Pen
|Thursday, September 14, 2023
|Christian Pen
|9:30 am – 2 pm
Customers are likely to experience low pressure or no water conditions and are being encouraged to store water for use during the period.
The NWC regrets any inconvenience these disruptions may cause and craves the patience and
understanding of its valued customers.