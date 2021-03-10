Saturday Operations for Select Tax Offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will open select Tax Offices this Saturday March 13 and every Saturday up to April 24, 2020, as it continues in its efforts to bring greater convenience to taxpayers as the fiscal year end draws closer, in addition to facilitating persons paying Property Taxes due in April. The Saturday operations are expected to provide persons with yet another option do business with the additional weekend operating hours.

The following Tax Offices will operate between the hours of 10am – 2pm:

Montego Bay

Mandeville

St. Andrew

Savanna-La-Mar

St. Ann’s Bay

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its regular Saturday opening time (10am-4pm)

Taxpayers will be able to conduct their usual weekday transactions, including processing motor vehicle documents, paying Property Taxes and Traffic Ticket fines, applying for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) and dropping off documents for the renewal of their Driver’s Licence, as the Tax Authority continues to provide greater convenience to access its services. However audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday operation.

Persons are urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet. The necessary COVID-19 protocols that have been implemented for the safety of its staff and clients, will also be observed during the Saturday openings.

TAJ is however reminding persons that they may opt to avoid a Tax Office visit by conducting several transactions online, to include payment for Driver’s Licence renewal, Fitness Certificate and Property Tax, as well as electronically querying Property Tax liabilities.

Customers may also avail themselves of a range of online payments options, including making tax payments via the National Commercial Bank, as customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee. Additionally, payments can be made via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features, using the Bank of Nova Scotia’s automatic direct deposit via TAJ’s website or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.