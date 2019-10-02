Rural Water Supply Limited ends ‘Bucket Patrol’ at Rock Hall All-Age School

The system was installed by the Rural Water Supply Limited at a cost of approximately $9 million. The project saw the installation of water harvesting gutters, black tanks, construction and installation of 20,000 gallons and 10,000 gallons Ferro-cement tanks, supply and installation of water pumps, standby Generator and Solar Panels.

Principal of the school, Paula Plummer said that before they had the system they struggled in terms of regular water supply and while they had a huge tank, many times they ended up calling the water truck two or three times per week.

“It was a really desperate situation and now that we have the system, water is always in the tap, whether it is pumped up through the tanks into the areas we need it like the bathrooms, the kitchens. We don’t carry buckets of water anymore. The bucket patrol as we mocked them and say, funnily though, has retired. We have water when we need it and we are forever grateful”, she said.

In the meantime, Sen. the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, who gave the main address, told the audience which included parents and other residents from surrounding communities, that as a Small Island Developing State, we are constantly bombarded by threats not just to our comfort but to our very existence.

“The worsening of climate change and the effect it has on our natural resources, in particular, the availability of water, will affect not just our homes, but our economy, our peace and security and our development”, he said.

“Today we gather to celebrate one of the first steps being taken by this Government and its agencies to build our country’s resilience against climate change”, Minister Charles Jr. added.

He noted the need for more investment in green technologies such as Rainwater Harvesting and solar energy as sustainable responses to climate change, adding that we can only build resilience through changed behaviour.

Minister Charles Jr also highlighted that the recently concluded United Nations Summit on Climate Change accepted that things may get worse before they improve.

“That is a serious cause for concern for countries such as Jamaica that rely so heavily on rainwater for its very survival,” he said.

The Rural Water Supply Limited commenced its Rainwater Harvesting programme in 2011 with works on the Maldon and Chatsworth Schools in St James and the Police Convalescent Centre in St Elizabeth.