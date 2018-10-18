Rural Roads Will be Repaired – Prime Minister

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, speaks at the handing over of 58 detached two bedroom units for Castlewood in Granville, Trelawny, on October 17. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, speaks at the handing over of 58 detached two bedroom units for Castlewood in Granville, Trelawny, on October 17. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is fully committed to the development of roads right across the island.

Mr. Holness, who was speaking at the handover of 58 detached two-bedroom units at Castlewood, in Granville, Trelawny, on October 17, said it is clear, based on the high level of traffic, that there is an appreciation on the part of the travelling public for the roads that have already been developed.

“The focus will now have to shift on roads that lead into rural communities, which have been neglected for years,” he noted.



Mr. Holness said that as best as possible, the Government will be working on finding the resources to improve the road conditions in the deep rural communities, as the people in those areas deserve the same kind of road infrastructure being enjoyed by their urban counterparts.

Turning to the National Housing Trust (NHT) development in the Granville community, the Prime Minister said once again the agency has shown its willingness to follow its mandate of providing affordable housing solutions to the people of the country.

“The NHT has constructed 58 detached two-bedroom units here in Castlewood for its qualified beneficiaries. The development also includes 25 serviced lots, and while it is not a large development, it is an impactful development,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that also included in the development is the provision of water, roads and electricity.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness said the parish of Trelawny is becoming very attractive to investors, pointing to its strategic proximity to both Ocho Rios and Montego Bay.

“We need to ensure that we have a development plan for the parish. Trelawny is a good location for residential-type development. The Government has to get ahead of the developers to ensure that the infrastructure is in place. It’s a lovely area… . It’s peaceful… it’s accessible and it still has the rural charm and within distance of all the modern amenities that one would require,” he noted.

The development at Castlewood was carried out by the NHT at a cost of $190.9 million, while the cost per unit ranges from $11.5 million to $12.08 million.