Royals Take Off After Whirlwind Visit To Jamaica

The departure of the Royal Airforce aircraft from the Norman Manley International Airport on Thursday (March 24) with Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aboard, ended their activity-filled three-day official visit to Jamaica.
Before heading to the airport, Their Royal Highnesses were treated to an official farewell, including a Royal Salute given to The Duke of Cambridge by a Royal Guard, formed by the First Battalion, Jamaica Regiment of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).
The Royal couple were bid farewell by a team of dignitaries which included Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell; British High Commissioner, Her Excellency Judith Slater; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Monteith; Opposition Senator, Sophia Frazer Binns; and Chief of State Protocol, Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths.
The Royal’s packed schedule took them across the island, including stops at Shortwood Teachers’ College in Kingston, the Spanish Town Hospital and the National Police College in St. Catherine, and the Caribbean Infantry Training Centre in St. James.
Their Royal Highnesses also engaged in fun activities, including a game of football. The Duke of Cambridge played with Jamaican football stars Leon Bailey and Raheem Sterling during a visit to Trench Town. This aspect of the visit was in recognition of the legacy of Reggae music icon Bob Marley, and involved a visit to Culture Yard, Bob Marley’s former home which is now an artistic and educational centre and museum.
The Royalties also paid courtesy calls on Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and the Most Hon. Juliet Holness; and Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antoinette Wemyss-Gorman.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also treated to a State Dinner at King’s House.
Their Royal Highnesses were in the island from March 22 to 24. The Official Visit formed part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen.