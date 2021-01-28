Rollout Of MyHR+ Across Public Sector On Track

The Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) is on track to achieve its target of having 85 government entities using MyHR+ by February 2024.

MyHR+ is the integrated payroll and human resource (HR) management information system being rolled out across the public sector, on a phased basis.

It has two main modules – HR, which allows for the management and administration of employee data, and Payroll, which enables the management of salaries, claims and allowances.

Other modules include recruitment, performance management, training and organisational charts.

Project Manager of MyHR+ at the TIU, Gregory Thomas, told JIS News that the first entity went live in April 2017. To date, there are 36 entities and 39,000 employees using the system.

“We had a pilot phase at the beginning, which included 14 entities. After the success of the pilot phase, we then extended it to other government entities and the target for us has been to have 14 entities per year. We have been achieving that, so far,” Mr. Thomas said.

He noted that the intention is to have the entire public sector on the system.

“The numbers will grow because we have nearly 200 entities across government, and we find that a lot of entities have been calling us to request that they be included in the rollout schedule,” Mr. Thomas said.

He said that MyHR+ will lead to “better management of human resources and the wage bill”.

Ministries, departments and agencies (MDA) that are live on the system include the Ministries of Finance and the Public Service; Health and Wellness; Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, and Transport and Mining; Office of the Services Commissions; eGov Jamaica Limited; Accountant General’s Department; the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA); Jamaica Customs Agency; Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.