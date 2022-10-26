Rollington Town Health Centre Adopted

Rollington Town Health Centre in Kingston has been officially adopted under the Government’s Adopt-a-Clinic Programme.
This brings the overall number to 39, with a total commitment of approximately J$166.3 million.
Speaking at the adoption ceremony on October 21, South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) Chairman, Wentworth Charles, thanked the donor partners – Dr. Claude Denbow, Dr. Frank Denbow, and the Guyana-Jamaica Friendship Association for their commitment to support the facility. “This sort of partnership between Jamaica and the diaspora is critical to national development,” Mr. Charles said.
The health centre is expected to benefit from funding support totalling $5.7 million over a five-year period. Mr. Charles said the donation was timely, “given the strain on our health system arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and other health events that we continue to battle with nationally”.
He noted that consequent on the Government’s efforts to reform primary healthcare service delivery in Jamaica, there would be changes in infrastructure, human resources and a transition to a patient-centric, integrated model of care.
This, Mr. Charles added, will be implemented over the next eight to 10 years, in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ 10-year strategic plan. “This reform will revolutionise the healthcare landscape and is expected to have a great impact on morbidity and mortality for many years to come,” he further stated.
Against this background, the Chairman emphasised the far-reaching effect that the Rollington Town Health Centre’s adoption would have.
“It is more important, than ever, to provide needed support for our health centres through efforts to finance their physical upgrade and to provide them with needed equipment to boost service offerings,” Mr. Charles maintained.
The Rollington Town health centre serves a population of approximately 15,500 Jamaicans in and around the immediate community and as far as Mountain View Avenue. The 43-year-old facility, which averages 1,292 patients monthly, offers curative, dental, general family planning, mental health, laboratory, nutrition, maternal and child health services.
The Adopt-a-Clinic Programme has enabled individuals and groups to contribute to the improvement of primary healthcare service delivery islandwide. Rollington Town Health Centre is the 13th such facility within the South East Regional Health Authority to benefit under the initiative.