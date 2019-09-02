Roll-Out of National School Leaving Certificate Programme This Academic Year

Story Highlights The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is to introduce a National School Leaving Certificate Programme (NSLC) this academic year.

“The Ministry is seeking to refocus how we treat the various proficiencies which students obtained in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and how these may be useful for some entry level jobs,” Minister Samuda said.

He further informed that students should complete at least seven years [of secondary level schooling] to receive the NSLC. At any other stage, the student can be provided with a report or a transcript.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is to introduce a National School Leaving Certificate Programme (NSLC) this academic year.

This was disclosed by Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, at the Ministry’s annual Back-to-School Press Conference, held at its National Heroes Circle offices, on August 29.

Under the programme all students who successfully complete the secondary education programme will be awarded a certificate.

This Certificate will document the learner’s competencies developed over the entirety of their secondary school years (Grades 7-13).

Each Certificate will be unique to the learner. It will reflect the learner’s achievement of competencies, performance in external examinations and completion of community service.

“The Ministry is seeking to refocus how we treat the various proficiencies which students obtained in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and how these may be useful for some entry level jobs,” Minister Samuda said.

“Under the NSLC, students would be required to have passes in Mathematics and English Language, at least one skill area, as well as satisfactorily completed eight weeks or 320 hours of work experience,” he added.

Mr. Samuda further noted that these requirements will be combined with their [the students] involvement in sports or cultural activities, as well as meeting basic behavioural competence.

“Persons would not be prevented if they decide to move into the tertiary institutions at grade 11,” he stated.

He further informed that students should complete at least seven years [of secondary level schooling] to receive the NSLC. At any other stage, the student can be provided with a report or a transcript.