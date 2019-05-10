Robert Morgan Appointed Government Senator and Parliamentary Secretary

Robert Nesta Morgan was sworn in as a Government Senator and Parliamentary Secretary this afternoon (May 9) at King’s House.

Mr. Morgan, who was the Director of Communications and Public Affairs at the Office of the Prime Minister, will fill the seat in the Upper House left vacant following the resignation of the former Education, Youth and Information Minister, Ruel Reid in March.

Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who conducted the brief swearing-in exercise, said that by accepting the Prime Minister’s invitation, Mr. Morgan has indicated his willingness to commit himself to serve Jamaica and the bicameral legislative process.

“Your contribution, as Parliamentary Secretary, will assist the Prime Minister in the realisation of the policy programmes and objectives of the Government,” the Governor-General said.

In his response, Senator Morgan expressed appreciation to Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, for having confidence in him.

“The Senate is not a simple appointment, it’s a very significant thing for someone to have confidence that you can sit in the Upper House and contribute to the legislative development of the country.

As it relates to the Parliamentary Secretary post, the Prime Minister will determine my specific duties as it relates to that,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson; Leader of Government Business in the Senate and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; Government Senator, Matthew Samuda; and close family members of the new Senator.