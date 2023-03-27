Road-Safety Awareness Heightened At St. Hugh’s Preparatory School

Students of St. Hugh’s Preparatory School in Kingston, on Monday (March 27), participated in a lively, fun-filled interactive sensitisation session on road safety.

The session, which took place at the institution, was staged by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) in partnership with the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

The school received a package containing JIS heritage publications, while the Road Safety Unit provided material outlining, among other things, tips for proper use of the roadways.

During the session, the youngsters were enlightened on various topics, including the different types of passengers and road users, and proper and safe usage of the roads by the Unit’s Education and Information Officer, Dontae Matthews.

In her remarks, Acting Managing Editor for the JIS’s Editorial and Photography Department, Tracey Chin Loy, said consequent on children being among the most vulnerable road users locally, the Agency decided to partner with the Road Safety Unit to sensitise the students about safer and more responsible use of Jamaica’s teeming thoroughfares.

“We had 19 children who lost their lives on the roads last year. So, it is important that you… know how to use the road safely,” she indicated.

Mrs. Chin Loy noted that “there are children as young as six, who are going to school [and] shops by themselves; so, it is important that… when you go on the road, you know how to keep yourself safe”.

She emphasised that by targeting children, “we are hoping that we will inculcate a habit of responsible road use that you can take throughout your lives”.

For his part, Mr. Matthews said 24 children died in road accidents in 2021 and that for 2023, four have, so far, lost their lives on the nation’s roads.

“That is four too many; in total, we lost 488 persons in 2022. We want to ensure that we do not lose anymore. So, we are here to ensure that you are safe road users,” he stated.

The school’s Principal, Sasha Wright, expressed appreciation to the JIS and the Road Safety Unit for the publications and sensitisation material provided for the classrooms and library.

The road safety session was the JIS Editorial and Photography Department’s annual activity this year, which aimed to heighten awareness about the Agency’s core functions.