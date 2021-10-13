Road Rehabilitation Works to Continue In South St. James

Rehabilitation works will continue on several roadways in the St. James South constituency under a $60 million programme.

The roads are Marchmont to Washfoot Gully, Garlands to Mocho, Anchovy to Mount Horeb, and Springfield to Barnett Bush.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Homer Davis, said that the works will begin shortly.

He was making his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives recently.

Additionally, he said repairs will soon commence on the Point to Maroon Town Road, the Maroon Town to Vaughnsfield Road as well as Croatia Mountain in Roehampton.

Mr. Davis informed that agricultural roads are to be repaired, including sections from Garlands to Coal Spring, Richmond Hill to Mofoota, and Plum in Cambridge.

The Member of Parliament said that several road rehabilitation projects were undertaken last year. These include Anchovy to Cambridge, Shortwood Road in Catadupa, Motherlane in Retrieve, and Pimento Hill in Maroon Town.

He noted too that farm road rehabilitation works were carried out in sections of Richmond Hill, Bickersteth, and Millerswood in Arcadia.

Additionally, he informed that upgrading works were undertaken on the Vaughnsfield Housing Scheme roads and other infrastructure, at a cost of nearly $40 million.