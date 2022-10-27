Road Improvement Projects to Continue in Westmoreland Eastern

Several road improvement projects, valued at approximately $730 million, will continue in the constituency of Westmoreland Eastern.

Member of Parliament for the area, Daniel Lawrence, provided an update on the projects during his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate, in the House of Representatives on October 26.

He pointed out that more than $75 million has been spent on the Retrieve to Marchmont Road, noting that an additional $20 million will be spent on a retaining wall for the same road.

The Member of Parliament said sections of the McDonald Road in Darliston, Cedar Valley Road in Leamington and Ashton have also been rehabilitated.

Mr. Lawrence said work on the Lime Tree Lane Road is slated to commence in short order and reported that rehabilitation of the Pinnock Shafton Road is being done.

He informed that money from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was allocated for the Cedar Valley, Pinnock Shafton and Lime Tree Lane roads.

Additionally, he said several roads will be rehabilitated for the upcoming financial year.

“We are planning on rehabilitating Marl Road in Bethel Town and a section of Fustic Grove Road in Whitehouse from the CDF allocations. There is a patching programme coming up that will include the Darliston to Whithorn, Darliston to Caramel, Jacksgate to Bethel Town, Auchindown to Hopeton and Stewie to Seaford Town roads,” Mr. Lawrence noted.

He further pointed out that rehabilitation work will be done from Chesterfield to Seaford Town at a cost of $115 million; Whithorn to High Gate, $320 million; and High Gate to Darliston, $147 million.

Mr. Lawrence informed that the Lambs River to Bethel Town road through Duckets is presently being scoped for repairs.

He said the road from Whithorn to Darliston is a critical road for the constituency, as it serves three of the four divisions.

“This road has been in disrepair for many years. The wait is almost over, work will begin on this road as soon as procurement is complete,” he informed.

He informed that another $50 million has been budgeted for the rehabilitation of the Beckford Lodge Road in Bigwoods.

“We will be engaging in a $3-million road patching along the Gordon and Rowe Town roads in Whitehouse,” he said.