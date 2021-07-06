Road Closure Notice for the Dunbar’s River to Chantilly Roadway in Westmoreland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that effective Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the Dunbar’s River to Chantilly roadway in Westmoreland, will be closed to vehicular traffic. This road closure will remain in effect for two days, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the roadway is being closed to facilitate remedial works. During the period of closure, motorists may use the alternate route via Chantilly and Meylers Avenue.

Ms Ricketts says that the works involves repairs to the base formation and asphaltic concrete overlay. The Dunbars River to Chantilly roadway is being repaired through a $27 million dollar contract.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flag persons.