Section of Marcus Garvey Drive at Three Miles to be closed for Drainage Construction Works

The National Works Agency (NWA) will today be closing a section of the northbound lane of Marcus Garvey Drive, close to the Three Miles intersection. The closure, which will be in the slip lane, near the beginning of the upper overpass bridge, is to facilitate the construction of a drainage structure. The roadway will be closed at 9 p.m. and will remain closed for the next two days. The road is expected to be reopened at 6:00 a.m. Monday, June 28.

During the period of closure, motorists will not be able to access Three Miles at ground level from the direction of Marcus Garvey Drive or Portmore.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, explains that the road is being closed in order to facilitate the construction of a u-drain to assist in mitigating the impact of storm water in the area. The works form part of remedial activities under the Hagley Park Road Improvement project.

Mr. Shaw is also advising that another section of the corridor will be reduced to single lane traffic over the period. Remedial works are slated to be undertaken in the vicinity of numbers 78 and 78¾ Hagley Park Road.

During the period of closure, the NWA is advising motorists travelling along Marcus Garvey Drive towards the Three Miles intersection to use alternative routes that include the overpass bridge, at the end of which they would turn left at Mahoe Drive onto White Wing Avenue then onto Olympic Way.

The NWA is urging motorists to continue to exercise due caution when travelling within the vicinity of the construction zone and to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.