Bog Walk Gorge to be closed this Sunday

The road through the Bog Walk Gorge in St. Catherine will be closed this Sunday, June 20, 2021. The corridor is now undergoing repairs valued at 18 million dollars and is being closed by the National Works Agency (NWA) to facilitate some of the works.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says that the works to be undertaken on Sunday will involve the paving of the Flat Bridge and its approaches. No vehicular access can be allowed through the Gorge at such time.

Mr. Shaw says that the closure is expected to take place between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Motorists are therefore being urged to use an alternative route during the period of the closure. Persons may use the Highway 2000 North/South Toll Road, the Slogoville main road or the corridor through Barry.

Motorists are also being urged to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flagpersons.