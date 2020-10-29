RGD Receives Computers from JSIF

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) is projecting an increase in the number of birth certificates to be processed, after the entity received new computers from the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

Thirty desktop computers and four laptops were presented to the RGD under the Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP), funded by the World Bank.

Chief Executive Officer of the RGD, Charlton McFarlane, told JIS News that most of the machines will be placed in the production and customer services departments.

“Right now, our business process, as it relates to the processing of certificates, is highly digitised, from the keying of an application to the checking of an application to the printing of a certificate. It’s really a digital process. So, having the computers here with the upgraded processing speed will definitely increase our efficiency as it relates to having these certificates processed,” Mr. McFarlane said.

Each of the 10 branches of the RGD across the island is expected to benefit with at least one machine under phase three of the ICDP.

The computers were delivered on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the JSIF and the RGD.

“The new MOU that we have now will continue to look at the processing of birth certificates, because that was really the core of the arrangement. However, included in this was the provision of computers to increase the speed with which we can process them. JSIF would have known the communities they are targeting under the project,” Mr. McFarlane said.

“When they go into those communities and do their assessments, they find a number of persons may not have a birth certificate, which has significant implications on that person’s ability to socially and economically integrate into the wider society. So, both entities came to an agreement, inked an MOU where we would be providing this type of support to them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. McFarlane is expressing gratitude to the JSIF for its contribution to what he describes as the general strengthening of birth certificate processing for the RGD.

“It’s really horizontal strengthening, so it’s not a vertical programme that only benefits JSIF Applications. It is going to be used in the RGD generally for all processing activities. However, what we have done is identify the bottlenecks in the RGD, and as such, we place the bulk of the machines in those areas,” he pointed out.

“So, I call this arrangement public-public partnership and we are absolutely grateful for JSIF to be of the mind and for us to agree that there are processes, especially back-end processes, that are at play in order to fulfil the requirements of the agreement we have. This will have benefits and impacts beyond the ICDP and it will benefit and impact the wider Jamaica,” Mr. McFarlane said.