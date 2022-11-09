RGD Customers Feted

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) recently hosted an appreciation day to express gratitude to its customers for their continued business over the years.
Despite Customer Appreciation Day being celebrated nationally in May, the RGD took the time to stage the event to recognise persons and organisations that have been utilising the agency’s services at its 10 locations islandwide.
Customers received several promotional items as well as food and product samples, among other treats.
Marketing and Planning Manager at the RGD, Nicole Whyte, told JIS News that “we would not exist without customers, and this was our little way of thanking them for utilising our services over the years”.
She added that while the agency feted its customers at its offices across the island, the staff were still able to conduct business as usual.
The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) is the sole local authority responsible for registering births, stillbirths, deaths, adoptions, marriages, and deed polls.
It is also the country’s only secure repository of these records.