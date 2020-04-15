RGD Advisory Re St. Catherine Lockdown Operational Impact

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) wishes to advise our customers of the impact on our operations resulting from the St. Catherine lockdown, which takes effect Wednesday April 15, 2020.

Branch Closures

The following branches will be closed for the lockdown period, based on physical location as well as, because a significant percentage of the branch’s team members reside in the lockdown area.

1. Head Office – Twicenham Park

2. Portmore

Impacted Services

Due to the lockdown, we will have reduced or no staffing in certain areas of our business. As a result, we have suspended the following services:-

• All Express applications

• 7 – 10 applications

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we will continue to assess the impact to our service levels because of the lockdown, and will provide ongoing updates.

Safety first

The safety of our team members and customers remains our top priority and we are committed to playing our part in stemming the spread of COVID-19.