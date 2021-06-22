Review of ZOSO Act Almost Completed By Joint Select Committee of Parliament

The Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act is now undergoing its final stages of review before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

This was disclosed by Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, who noted that the legislation has had numerous comments and suggestions over the period.

“The suggestions have been rigorously debated and we are now at the stage of looking at what will go into the final report to the Parliament,” she informed, during a virtual press conference on Sunday (June 20).

The review is being undertaken to make the Act more robust, applicable and accountable.

“The law has worked well; we have taken the opportunity to review where measures need to be strengthened. We are looking at the suite of police powers and powers to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) – that is, the joint force – and I believe from all indications, the law will emerge better and better equipped to handle the security and community development measures,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte said.

She said it is anticipated that “we will be dividing the security side of the law from the community development side of the law, and it is our intention to insert the enhanced security measures in the security side”.

It is under the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act that five Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) have now been declared across various sections of the island.

The latest one in the Norwood community in St. James, was announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during the press conference.

A ZOSO has been in place in the Mt. Salem Police Division since September 1, 2017. Others are also in Denham Town, West Kingston as well as Greenwich Town and August Town in St Andrew.

ZOSOs seek to contain crime while safeguarding the human rights of residents and promoting community development through social-intervention initiatives.