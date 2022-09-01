Retrieve to Marchmount Road in St. James Rehabilitated

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, says rehabilitation of the Retrieve to Marchmount roadway in St. James is a welcome reprieve for communities and stakeholders in western Jamaica.
Addressing Reporters during his tour of several communities in Westmoreland, on August 31, the Minister said that the 3.87-kilometre roadway, which was rehabilitated at a cost of more than $75 million, spans three parishes – St. Elizabeth, St. James and Westmoreland.
“The roadway also links areas such as Catadupa and Washfoot Gully in St. James; Marchmount, St. Leonard, Seaford Town, and Lambs River in Westmoreland; and Pisgah and Ginger Hill in St. Elizabeth Northwest,” Mr. Warmington pointed out.
“The Retrieve to Marchmount section is vital to the economic activities of lower St. James, Westmoreland Eastern, and St. Elizabeth Northwestern, as it provides access to schools, churches, farms and attractions,” he added.
Another $42 million, he said, was allocated to the project for the construction of retaining walls, adding that the project was completed on time and within budget.
He noted that, over time, the road had disintegrated into a deplorable state and “the National Works Agency had indicated that the alternative route from Cambridge through Ducketts, Lambs River, Seaford Town to Marchmount square was not safe, as the Ducketts to Lambs River road had eroded to a gravel track filled with mud holes and dangerous breakaways”.
The Minister also revealed that in addition to the Retrieve to Marchmount road rehabilitation, there are several other projects slated for Westmoreland this financial year.