Retired Cops Urged to Engage Youth

Custos Rotulorum of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin (left), engages with President of the Association of Past Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Benevolent Society, Clarence Taylor (centre), and Chapter Two President, Louis Chambers. Occasion was the 24th annual general meeting of the association held at the Vereny House Resort in St. James on August 9.

“When you look around and you see what’s happening, you have the skills and experience that can be used to enrich communities, not just in St. James but across Jamaica,” he noted.

“You would have experienced immense satisfaction from knowing that you still can contribute to the safety and stability of your country,” he added.



Bishop Pitkin was speaking at the 24th annual general meeting of the Association of Past Members of the JCF Benevolent Society held at the Verney House Resort in Montego Bay, St. James, on Thursday (August 9).

He encouraged the JCF retirees to partner with youth development agencies such as the HEART Trust/NTA and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), and community organisations on initiatives to enrich the lives of young people.

“You can plan activities and projects with youth groups in your communities, so as to avoid or lessen crime and violence in these areas,” he pointed out.

“Those of you who are still able can write articles for your local newspaper on how to keep safe within our communities or on crime prevention (or deliver) motivational talks at schools about the dangers of drug abuse, road safety, scamming and gang involvement and other relevant topics. Ladies and gentlemen, you can be a tremendous impact on our young people and our country today,” Bishop Pitkin said.