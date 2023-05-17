RETI to Introduce New CPD Courses

The Real Estate Training Institute (RETI) is set to roll out additional continuing professional development (CPD) courses in July, giving local professionals more opportunities to level up with their international counterparts.
Among the new options is hotel valuation, which RETI Principal, Dr. Tina Beale, said will reduce the need for hoteliers to seek the assistance of overseas experts.
“[The training] will essentially give persons a greater insight as to what the valuation of leisure and hotel properties entails, how it is undertaken, and the type of information that is required… to successfully undertake or execute hotel valuations,” she indicated.
She also advised that other upcoming programmes will focus on real estate appraisals.
“These training opportunities will not only be for valuers, but it will also be geared towards… other licensees who work alongside valuers as well as those persons from the private and banking sectors who liaise with valuation surveyors on a day-to-day basis,” Dr. Beale said.
In underscoring the significance of CPDs, the educator said the material helps real estate professionals maintain the necessary skills, knowledge, and competence in the industry.
This, she emphasised, is one of the primary reasons RETI strives to provide professionals with up-to-date training that retains their competitive edge.
Additionally, the courses are mandatory and required for the granting of licences.
“We are raising standards in a fair and equitable manner, and it is for the benefit of our practitioners and Jamaica’s economic development in the long run,” Dr. Beale stated.