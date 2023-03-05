RETI to become a Higher Education Institution

The Real Estate Training Institute (RETI) is moving towards becoming a higher education institution.
Principal, Dr. Tina Beale, told JIS News that the organisation is reviewing its governance framework and quality assurance mechanism, as it advances towards registering with the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ).
She said this will better position the training facility to obtain accreditation for its continued professional development (CPD) and licensing courses.
Accreditation will be sought from the UCJ, which approves institutions by establishing standards and evaluating them against the prescribed guiding principles.
Similar bodies in the United Kingdom and United States of America will also be targeted.
“We are trying to ensure that from both a professional and educational standpoint, what we offer is acceptable internationally,” Dr. Beale stated.
“One of the things that we are looking at right now, at least in the preliminary stage, is how we can ensure that our teaching and learning processes are aligned to the UK Professional Standards Framework,” she added.
The RETI began operations in 2016 and is owned by the Real Estate Board/Commission of Strata Corporations.