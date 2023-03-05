More Help for Farmer Affected by Drought

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has provided an additional $110 million in support to farmers affected by the meteorological drought.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. made the announcement during a press briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister on March 3.
“We have so far presented…$90 million in terms of trucking and other forms of support and another $110 million is now being activated to provide support to our farmers across the country,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.
The Minister informed that through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), the Ministry has provided trucking at a cost of $20 million.
In addition, a 4,000-gallon truck will be purchased to support the Ministry’s fleet, and ten water harvesting pods have been completed, with five more to be added.
The Ministry will also continue to provide seeds to assist farmers, while supporting them through the production stages, including the provision of mulch.
Mr. Charles Jr. also informed that through the National Irrigation Commission (NIC), there has been canal and pipeline rehabilitation, the rehabilitation of wells, the rotation of supply, the installation of new irrigation systems, water utilization training for farmers, among other things.
“We are looking on 50 acres of grass to supply an estimated 100 acres of farmland with support and that should support more than 300 farmers. In addition to that, we have provided $15.7 million so far in support to our livestock farmers in terms of black tanks and irrigation equipment,” the Minister said.
In the meantime, Mr. Charles Jr. has expressed concern regarding the impact of the meteorological drought on farmers.
“We are listening to our farmers in St. Elizabeth and across the country and we have activated already our immediate response, but it is more important for us to know that a comprehensive long-term response is in place,” he stated.
He added that the Government is advancing “the largest capital investment ever” in the Ministry to support its irrigation systems.