Hague Agricultural Show Rebounds from Two-Year COVID-19 Hiatus

Scores of patrons flocked to the 66th Hague Agricultural Show, which was held in Trelawny on Ash Wednesday, February 22.

The show, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was hosted by the Trelawny Association of Branch Societies, an affiliate of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), under the theme ‘Fostering Economic Growth, Through Agricultural Value Chains’.

Several farmers were at the event selling and showcasing their wares to the hundreds of patrons attending. There were also rides, facepainting, horseback riding, and several other activities for children.

In giving remarks during the opening ceremony, Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Franklin Whitter, said displays at the event were a clear indication that farmers in the parish “have risen to the occasion and are making Jamaica proud, in terms of our production in agriculture”.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the manner in which farmers carry out their daily agricultural activities.

“It has affected all our routine activities, impacting all the various economic activities. A significant consequence of the pandemic was the effect that it had on agricultural production. A large part of that came as it impacted the agricultural food chain. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, the theme of the show [was] quite fitting,” the State Minister said.

He commended the stakeholders with the Ministry and the JAS, among others, for recognising the need to focus on developing the economy by strengthening the agricultural value chain.

“Let me take this opportunity to [also] commend our farmers. We want to commend you for your resilience [and] your hard work, as you enabled Jamaica to produce record numbers in production in the most challenging time the world has experienced,” Mr. Whitter stated.

He extended “special commendations” to the 1,200 registered farmers in Trelawny, noting that “you have contributed to the parish being the second largest producer of domestic crops [behind St. Elizabeth].”

For his part, Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager, said the Hague show highlights the continuous hard work of farmers in Trelawny and surrounding parishes.

He noted that, as a parish, “we should focus on highlighting the importance of agricultural sustainability through the adaptation of climate-smart practices”.

“Farmers and other stakeholders should seek to learn the strategies and the best methods for mitigation against potential disaster,” Councillor Gager said.