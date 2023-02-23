Work Continues on Essex Valley Irrigation Project

The Essex Valley Irrigation Infrastructure Development Programme, being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, is to continue in the upcoming fiscal year through an allocation of nearly $4.5 billion.
Details of the allocation are outlined in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, on February 14.
The programme, which commenced in April 2017, aims to assist in the achievement of food security and the modernisation of the agricultural sector by increasing the area under formal irrigation in St. Elizabeth by 50 per cent, and the yield of crops in Essex Valley to a minimum of 90 per cent of their potential yield.
This is being done through the construction of wells and the development of associated agricultural infrastructure in the arable Essex Valley area.
Achievements up to December 2022 included the drilling of eight wells (only five produced water) and the completion of a cadastral survey, socio-economic baseline survey, climate vulnerability assessment, energy audit of National Irrigation Commission (NIC) and AgroInvestment Corporation (AIC), Global GAP assessment, training and certification of farm assurers.
In addition, a tariff study of the NIC was completed, the capacity building for climate resilience and crop modelling was 90 per cent completed, the design of agricultural building and the irrigation network were completed, and the gender responsive economic inclusion study was completed.
Programmed activities for 2023/24 include the installation of irrigation pipes, fittings, and meters; the supply and installation of pumps and equipment; the supply and installation of renewable energy plant to power the irrigation system; the development of operational plans for areas covered by the Essex Valley and Southern Plains Agricultural Development projects and the construction of agricultural programmes.
Likewise, community engagement and support for community-based organisations, including gender mainstreaming and support of vulnerable groups, are slated to take place in the upcoming fiscal year.
The project is being funded by the Government of Jamaica and the Caribbean Development Bank.
It is slated to end in September 2025, with an additional $1.8 billion earmarked to undertake activities in fiscal year 2024/25, if necessary.