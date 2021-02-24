Resumption of Banking Services to the Public

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, effective Friday, 12 February 2020, Bank of Jamaica temporarily suspended the offering of over the counter teller services to the public.

Further to this temporary closure, Bank of Jamaica now wishes to advise that effective today, Wednesday, 24 February 2021, Nethersole Place will be open to the public.

In this regard, the Bank will resume the offering of the following limited teller services to the public between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. daily until further advised:

1. Exchange of foreign currencies (see link for list of currencies exchanged http://boj.org.jm/foreign_exchange/fx_crates.php)

2. Exchange of mutilated and contaminated Jamaica dollar currency within stipulated guidelines.

With respect to coin exchange services, Bank of Jamaica recommends that the public continues to utilize the services of Grace Kennedy Payment Services at their locations islandwide (see link to list of locations https://gkmsonline.com/coin-collection).

For other banking services, the public should rely on their commercial banks or other deposit-taking entities.