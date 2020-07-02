Restaurants Reopen July 2

Dining has been allowed in restaurants as of today (July 2) as the Government relaxes restrictions placed on these establishments due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Addressing the House of Representatives on July 1, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, emphasised that occupancy “must not exceed 50 per cent of [the facility’s] capacity at any one point in time.”

“No more than four persons can be seated at a table. There must be at least six feet of space between tables, and no table must be joined to facilitate large groups,” he pointed out.

In the meantime, Mr. McKenzie informed that he, along with representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, will be meeting with entertainers “to discuss the way forward” regarding the reopening of the entertainment industry.

“This meeting is being convened so that we can have the kind of discussion that will inform whatever recommendations will be made at the subcommittee of Cabinet on Friday (July 3),” he said.

Mr. McKenzie noted that a wide cross section of entertainment industry stakeholders has been invited to attend the meeting, which is to be held at the offices of the Local Government Ministry.

He added that portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, has been working to ensure that all the major players are involved in the discussions “and we will take on board their recommendations as they relate to this vital industry”.