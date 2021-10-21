Residents Urged to Travel With Identification as Health Team Hosts Vaccine Drive in Clarendon Town Centre

The health team from the Clarendon Health Services will host a vaccination drive in the town centre (under the clock) this Friday, October 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Persons are being encouraged to travel with their government issued identification and Tax Registration Number card to make the vaccination process easier. Persons who wish to use the opportunity to take their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should also travel with their COVID-19 vaccination card.

The team will also have sites at the Bargain Village Plaza and the Kingston Bus Park offering the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.