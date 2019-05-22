Residents of Trench Town Encouraged to Attend Legal Fair May 22

Story Highlights Residents of Trench Town in Kingston are being encouraged to attend a Justice Legal Fair, being hosted by the Legal Aid Council (LAC) and the Ministry of Justice in the community on May 22.

Executive Director of the LAC, Hugh Faulkner, told JIS News that the fair will start at 10:00 a.m. and is geared at providing citizens with access to a variety of justice services, such as legal aid and expungement.

The fair will be held at Culture Yard, 6-8 Lower 1st Street, Trench Town.

Residents of Trench Town in Kingston are being encouraged to attend a Justice Legal Fair, being hosted by the Legal Aid Council (LAC) and the Ministry of Justice in the community on May 22.

Executive Director of the LAC, Hugh Faulkner, told JIS News that the fair will start at 10:00 a.m. and is geared at providing citizens with access to a variety of justice services, such as legal aid and expungement.

The fair will be held at Culture Yard, 6-8 Lower 1st Street, Trench Town.

“There are many persons who do not have direct access to legal services, so we believe it is important that, from time to time, we take these services to the communities,” Mr. Faulkner said.

“Sometimes we have persons who would have made a poor decision in their past and as a result, they now have a criminal record. Some of these persons actually qualify for expungement, and we want them to come and explore this service being promoted at the fair,” he encouraged.

Mr. Faulkner pointed out that the fair will also provide residents with the opportunity to interact with key stakeholders from the justice sector.