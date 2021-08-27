Residents of Trelawny Encouraged to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager, says the Trelawny Municipal Corporation has been encouraging citizens of the parish to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“[Activities] are taking place in all nine divisions [of the parish]. We have been sending out town criers announcing the dates when the vaccine [is] available in each area, [and] we have been doing that around the clock,” Councillor Gager outlined.

He was addressing the digital monthly meeting of the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) on Wednesday (August 25).

Councillor Gager said arrangements are made to ensure that all persons desirous of being vaccinated are accommodated.

This includes providing transportation and refreshment, he noted, while indicating that similar courtesies are extended to medical personnel involved in the vaccination exercise.

The Mayor also pointed out that the Corporation has been encouraging Councillors to actively assist persons to the vaccination sites.

Councilor Gager indicated that reluctance by several persons across the parish to get vaccinated has posed a challenge.

“We are doing what we can [to reduce this]. [However] everyone must take responsibility for themselves. We have been preaching the protocols… wear your masks, sanitise, keep certain distance… but we can only do so [much] and no more,” he pointed out.