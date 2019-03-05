Residents of St. Thomas Infirmary Receive Special Treat

Story Highlights Residents at the St. Thomas Infirmary were given a special treat by students from Northern Caribbean University (NCU) on March 1.

The 15 students, who are members of the NCU's Behavioural Sciences Club, at the institution's Kingston campus, delivered gifts and provided care and entertainment to the residents.

Acting Matron at the infirmary, Antoinette Forrester, told JIS News that the gesture lifted the spirits of the men and women at the institution, and the atmosphere was like “an early Christmas”, which the staff welcomed.

Residents at the St. Thomas Infirmary were given a special treat by students from Northern Caribbean University (NCU) on March 1.

The 15 students, who are members of the NCU’s Behavioural Sciences Club, at the institution’s Kingston campus, delivered gifts and provided care and entertainment to the residents.

Acting Matron at the infirmary, Antoinette Forrester, told JIS News that the gesture lifted the spirits of the men and women at the institution, and the atmosphere was like “an early Christmas”, which the staff welcomed.

She said that in addition to the combing of the residents’ hair by the students, they were “blessed with gifts and kind words”.

President of the group, Stacy-Ann Pennant, said they are offering support to institutions and individuals who might not get regular attention, as well as providing meals to persons on the streets.

She outlined that on every visit to infirmaries or children’s homes, “we have good times with the residents and children”.

A major upcoming project for the Club is raising funds from a fish fry event, to support needy students at the university.

There is also a barrel at the NCU Eastern Campus, along Half-Way Tree Road in St. Andrew, where persons can donate items for the group’s outreach activities.

Meanwhile, Director for the NCU’s Regional Campuses, Dr. Sherrice Lyons, said the kindness of the students forms part of the core values of the university, to give back to communities.

“It has been a wonderful experience for all involved, and the students have been impacted by it, and it is something that we intend to continue,” she told JIS News.