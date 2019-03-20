Residents of Chesterfield, St. Mary, to get Bridge Soon

Story Highlights Residents of Chesterfield in St. Mary will soon have easier access to their homes during periods of heavy rainfall.

In approximately two weeks, community members will be able to see the launch of the Chesterfield Bridge, as the National Works Agency (NWA) moves into the assembly phase of the project.

The bridge will run across the Wag Water River and will eliminate the need for residents to wade through flood waters to access their community during times of inclement weather.

Over the next few days, the NWA will focus on assembling the first half of the Compact 200 Modular Driving Bridge, and within 10 to 15 days, the full bridge should be ready for launch.

Providing an update on the project, Senior Communications Officer at the NWA, Ramona Lawson, said, thereafter, the work will switch to creating the approach roads on both sides of the structure.

She said the $59-million structure will be done under the Major Infrastructure Development Project (MIDP), noting that the work commenced last summer.

“For that time, we would have constructed abutment and a pier, along with doing some protective works in preparation for the launch of the superstructure. We can say that we are now very close to wrapping up the works there,” she told JIS News.

Miss Lawson said the overall project is 66 per cent complete.