Residents of Bucknor, Clarendon, Sign Contracts With NWC

More than 150 residents of Bucknor and surrounding communities in Clarendon came out on November 2 to sign contracts to become new customers of the National Water Commission (NWC).

The event, dubbed ‘Water Day’, was held at the Bucknor Community Centre, and hosted by the NWC, in collaboration with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).



Minister with responsibility for Water in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., who spoke at the function, said the residents have embraced the concept of paying for the water they consume.

“They understand the benefit to be gained from protecting and paying for the water system and ensuring that it is maintained,” he said.

The residents got the new system in August of this year when the installation of a new pump valued at $7 million was put in to provide water all day and night to the communities of Bucknor, Rectory Land, and sections of Breezy Castle and Stewarton. Some 400 persons are already on the water system.



“The partnership between NWC and JSIF is also a part of the Integrated Community Development Programme, being one of the critical elements that has led to the success of the social service fair branded as Water Day. I have instructed that more of these be done, as it falls squarely into the initiative I am driving, which is a water efficiency/conservation awareness,” Senator Charles Jr. said.

Customer, Yudella Fisher, from Rectory Road, Bucknor, told JIS News that she lives in a family yard comprising five houses and there is only one pipe.

“When the National Water Commission comes and gives everybody their meter, it will make a difference. We will pay our own bill and have our own water. That is why I am here to sign up,” she said.

Her sister, Enitta Fisher, shares similar sentiments. “Me want me own water, because is a family yard me live in. Everybody waste water and use water, so when dem paying fe dem own water, dem will know how to take care of it,” she told JIS News.

Meanwhile, JSIF and the NWC will continue to educate residents as well as employ community representatives as Utility/Water Wardens for periods of three months to assist customers with pipe connections, communication with the NWC, understanding their bills, doing follow-ups and other matters that will help them to become efficient users of water.