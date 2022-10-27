Republic Status Would Complete Move to Independence – Minister

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, says transitioning from a constitutional monarchy to a republic is critical to completing the move to independence.

In an interview with SBS TV Australia, on October 26 at Jamaica House, Mrs. Malahoo Forte said the move to independence is “much larger than what has been done so far”.

“The general argument is that we must complete that move to put ourselves firmly and squarely in charge of our affairs. We now have a foreign monarch, over whom we have absolutely no control. Even symbolically, Head does not sit well with the path we have taken,” she said.

Australia, which is also a Commonwealth realm, has in recent times renewed the conversation on their own journey in transitioning from a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

Providing an update on Jamaica’s progress, Minister Malahoo Forte said the process is far advanced.

“We have had many attempts in the past. I have been surprised in looking at how much work has been done, including a draft Bill to replace now His Majesty the King, with a President of Jamaican origin,” she noted.

The Minister said the next step would be the preparation of a note for the Cabinet to update and inform them “and also a submission of the options for consideration by the (Constitutional Reform) Committee when it is constituted”.

“I’ve already spoken to a number of persons who would comprise the committee, primarily Government, Opposition and members of the wider society, since at the end of the day it is not only the Government and Opposition who would be required to vote but also the people. But that is on the specific issue of the monarchy and not on the wider issue of constitutional reform,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the Committee is about to be established. “There was a little delay, intentionally, to ensure that the preparatory documents for the consideration of the committee were in place. We now have all the background documents, including all of the previous attempts and where consensus rests on the matter. The work really is to see if we are still there after a lapse of time, as perspectives may change,” she said.

Based on the procedures outlined in the Constitution, the transition process will take time. A two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate is required, plus a referendum, where the electorate will also have their vote on the issue.